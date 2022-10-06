What to watch on Thursday: ‘A Friend of the Family’ airs on Peacock

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon and Missy try to alleviate some of their family’s financial burdens; Mary struggles without the church in her life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Law & Order (NBC at 8) A subway shooting has Cosgrove and Shaw rushing to find the shooter before there is another attack; the U.S. attorney’s office pushes for the death penalty, leading Price and Maroun to face ethical conflicts.

This Old House (PBS; check local listings) Unsafe structures are discovered and demolished; a lending library is built; an oak tree is saved.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Sheila needs to review her driver’s license but refuses to take the test; Phil pressures the group to try his mama’s moonshine; Max sells a song to be used in a commercial.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) A mannequin inside a haunted house turns out to be a real dead body; Catherine calls on Folsom to help search for her missing friend.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Dirty dishes start a mother-daughter war between Laura and Chrissy.

Premieres

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) After her fall from grace, a high-profile New York reporter leaves the bustle of the city to join a daily newspaper in Alaska in hopes of redemption.

Miniseries

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Netflix) Packed with firsthand survivor accounts and footage of the deadly 2015 earthquake in Nepal, shown with the hopes of better understanding the tragedy.

A Friend of the Family (Peacock) This miniseries chronicles the terrifying true story of the Broberg family, whose young daughter was kidnapped multiple times in the 1970s by an obsessed neighbor who they believed to be a friend.

Movies

The Walls Are Watching (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) The joy of homeownership turns to fear after a young couple must deal with the vengeful return of the former owner.

Returning

Walker (CW at 8) Season 3.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Season 6.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Season 19.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (HBO Max) Season 3.

Wahl Street (HBO Max) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Constance Wu.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jack Harlow, Dwyane Wade, Quavo & Takeoff.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Domhnall Gleeson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mookie Betts, Flo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods, Greg Stone.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hasan Minhaj, Tony Hale.

