What to watch on Friday: ‘The Midnight Club’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) 20/20 (ABC at 9:01) A Louisiana teacher disappears, leaving her 3-year-old daughter as the only witness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premieres The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) A group of former Republican operatives and strategists work to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2020 election; the Lincoln Project is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal and negative press.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Bode Donovan is a young convict who left his hometown with a big secret; now he is back because of his prison release firefighting program.

The Midnight Club (Netflix) A group of terminally ill patients meet at midnight each night to tell macabre stories and look for signs of the supernatural.

Specials

Werewolf by Night (Disney Plus) A hairy superhero fights evil using the abilities given to him by a bloodline curse; directed by Michael Giacchino.

Miniseries

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix) Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer confesses to his crimes in unsettling interviews; works as a nonfiction companion watch to the popular Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Movies

Secrets at the Inn (Lifetime at 8) A woman must take care of her niece after her estranged sister dies while renovating an old inn; mysterious events being to occur, causing the woman to become wary of everyone.

Advertisement

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime) The daughter of a poor lord in medieval England continually foils her father’s plans to marry her off to a wealthy suitor.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix) A writer’s idyllic life in New York City is thrown out of orbit when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her troubling high school history and the decisions she made as a teen; starring Mila Kunis.

Returning

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Season 6.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Season 13.

The Proof Is Out There (History at 10:03) Season 3.

Derry Girls (Netflix) Season 3.

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike Myers, Sutton Foster, Killer Mike.

GiftOutline Gift Article