What to watch this weekend: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ returns to CBS

Saturday

Conjuring Kesha (Travel at 10) Singers Kesha and Betty Who explore the mysteries inside a historic opera house. Movies Cursed Friends (Comedy Central at 8) Childhood friends in their 30s reconnect on Halloween and realize the game of M.A.S.H. they played in 2002 has become true. Pumpkin Everything (Hallmark at 8) A novelist returns to her hometown to look after her grandfather's pumpkin-themed store and runs into a former flame.

Stalked Within (BET at 8) A single mother is stalked by a command center operator who uses his company’s residential interior cameras to monitor her life.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver (Lifetime at 8) Dave Kroupa starts receiving twisted messages from his girlfriend, Cari Farver, who suddenly disappears.

Sunday

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) When a New York firefighter and his daughter go missing, the team steps in to help; Aunt Vi and Delilah struggle to deal with McCall’s abduction.

Halloween Wars (Food at 9) The remaining teams are introduced to the haunted Island of the Dolls in Mexico City for another challenge.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Carol makes a deal with Pamela to forget the past on behalf of her friends; Aaron, Jerry, Lydia and Elijah hit the road for Oceanside.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer John Nolan gets assigned his first rookie, who has an unconventional approach to police work.

Interview With the Vampire (AMC at 10:06) In his new vampiric life, Louis learns the rules of being a vampire from Lestat and discovers the stark differences between the two; Louis reveals more of his lifestyle to Molloy in Dubai.

Premieres

Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) The father-daughter duo Mark and Eleanor have their lives changed after Eleanor was turned into a vampire a decade earlier.

Returning

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) Season 14.

Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 8) Season 20.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Season 7.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 9:01) Season 11.

