What to watch on Monday: ‘All American’ returns to the CW

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Louis Comfort Tiffany necklace, a Louis Armstrong archive and a Joseph Stella oil and original frame are appraised. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) The deck crew handles an uncomfortable night out, and Natasha wavers after an exchange with her partner. The boat welcomes a new crew member, and retuning guests request risque options.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin is overwhelmed by work, so Dave volunteers to counsel him. Tina announces to Gemma that she wants to change her career.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team races to rescue a birdwatcher trapped under a tree. Chimney tends to a drunk driver, and Maddie is called in when an abusive father shows up at the house.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Christina turns to Abishola after she’s fired, because she cannot turn to her family. Bob and Uncle Tunde go fishing.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Agent Knight’s ex returns to her life when NCIS is called to investigate a campsite murder.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Special agent Pike is brought in to investigate the death of a Navy sailor and catch a possible serial killer. Tennant is introduced to Alex’s new girlfriend.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Murphy and Dr. Park start their first day as surgical attendings and meet the residents they will be overseeing. Lim returns to work and faces her new reality.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps to 1980s Los Angeles and finds himself in the body of a bounty hunter in the middle of a search. Ben remembers more about his life.

Premieres

Spirit Rangers (Netflix) Kodi, Summer and Eddy are Native American siblings and secret spirit rangers who help protect their national park home.

Movies

Grimcutty (Hulu) A teen and her younger brother must stop a horrifying internet meme that is brought to life by their parents’ hysteria.

Returning

All American (CW at 8) Season 5.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Season 2.

Avenue 5 (HBO at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rachel Maddow, Noah Centineo, Fabien Frankel, Remi Wolf.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mercurio.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Fortune Feimster, Wet Leg.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Amos Lee.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Vice President Harris, Geena Davis.

