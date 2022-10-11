What to watch on Tuesday: ‘The Winchesters’ airs on The CW

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) The team probes a string of assaults; Omar hides the truth about his own mugging. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) Ian must perform surgery on a Jane Doe patient while struggling with his personal issues. La Brea (NBC at 9) Gavin and Eve are reunited and attempt their escape; Lucas leads a mission to gather resources.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) A mandate for a staff personal mental health day is met with resistance; Bloom deals with the side effects of being taken off an essential medication.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Matthew and his unit get involved in a kidnapping case involving a Romeo and Juliette relationship between two rival gangs; Simone sees her love life heats up.

Premieres

The Renovator (HGTV at 8) Marcus Lemonis helps a family of six in Florida transform their small home in the first episode.

The Winchesters (The CW at 8) John and Mary venture out to save the world and discover the truth about their families; John returns home from the Vietnam War with a desire to understand his father; he meets demon hunter Mary who is searching for her own missing father.

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix) This series narrated by Will Arnett explores the beauty of Vancouver Island, from daring bald eagles to swimming wolves.

Specials

Becoming Frederick Douglass (PBS at 10) Chronicles the life of Frederick Douglass, a man who was born into slavery and went on to become a prominent statesman.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Netflix) The comedian returns to the stage to engage the audience on topics from tight rompers to why men need box springs.

Miniseries

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS at 9) This episode covers how Black Americans have created lasting and empowering communities.

Returning

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Puth, Kate del Castillo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Wendell Pierce.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Lee Curtis, Lucas Bravo, Midland featuring Jon Pardi.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell.

