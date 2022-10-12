What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’ airs on NBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel helps the victims of a subway accident; Taylor and Halstead make a life-or-death decision; Asher and Archer disagree on how to treat a pregnant patient. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rivers of Life (PBS at 8) Using new technology, documentarians tell untold stories of the bears, moose and salmon that dwell in Alaska’s Yukon River.

The Connors (ABC at 8) The family argues over who should gain custody a recently deceased relative’s jaded son.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Gregory disciplines a student, but Ava has a different idea of punishment; Janine teaches Melissa how to cook.

Guy’s Ultimate Game Night (Food Network at 9) Alyssa Milano, Ben Feldman and Francia Raisa compete in antics such as creating a pizza that resembles Guy Fieri to win the golden frying pan.

The Real Love Boat (CBS at 9) In the port of Gibraltar, the couples compete to learn more about each other’s romantic past — while running up a mountain.

LEGO Masters (Fox at 9:02) The builders create LEGO treehouses in real trees.

Premieres

I Love You, You Hate Me (Peacock) Documentarians trace the rise and fall of children’s show character Barney the Dinosaur, from “Barneymania” to national backlash.

Love at First Lie (MTV at 9:30) The cash prize grows as couples are eliminated from competitions that expose who is lying about their relationship.

Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons (Vice at 10) “The Simpsons” pilot misses its original debut date, and problems behind the scenes make producers question the future of the show.

Returning

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello, Lil Baby.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jessica Chastain, Maren Morris.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten, Gabriels.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Horgan, Craig Finn.

