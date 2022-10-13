What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Watcher’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) An author of a tell-all book is found dead, causing Cosgrove to get in touch with a former mentor; a search and seizure is deemed illegal, making Price’s job harder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walker (CW at 8) Cassie and James try to find Walker while Liam also goes missing; Stella and August work on a lead of their own.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon chooses sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary attempts writing; Mandy needs to find a new place to live.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A college kid comes in with a medical mystery, meaning all the attending surgeons and interns must work together; Jo and Bailey spend the day together.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) After a group of teens discovers a dead woman in a Nevada ghost town the team must investigate this shocking death.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Laura finds herself again at Darlene’s beach house; Chrissy enjoys her metaphysical Rumspringa.

Premieres

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix) Comedian Sue Perkins tackles middle age by exploring Latin American countries in shockingly legal ways.

Miniseries

The Watcher (Netflix) After moving into their dream home, a family is taunted with ominous letters and threats; based on a true story and starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts.

Movies

Fatal Fandom (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A pop star must hire a handsome and brooding bodyguard after she is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, but she soon learns of her new protector’s dangerous past.

Returning

Winter House (Bravo at 9) Season 2.

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Quintessa Swindell.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Trevor Noah, Antoni Porowski, Andrea Campos, Ian Lara.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeremy Strong, Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Omar Apollo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Johnny Knoxville, Jake Lacy, Pusha T.

