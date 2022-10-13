What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Watcher’ airs on Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon chooses sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary attempts writing; Mandy needs to find a new place to live.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A college kid comes in with a medical mystery, meaning all the attending surgeons and interns must work together; Jo and Bailey spend the day together.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) After a group of teens discovers a dead woman in a Nevada ghost town the team must investigate this shocking death.
Little Demon (FXX at 10) Laura finds herself again at Darlene’s beach house; Chrissy enjoys her metaphysical Rumspringa.
Premieres
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix) Comedian Sue Perkins tackles middle age by exploring Latin American countries in shockingly legal ways.
Miniseries
The Watcher (Netflix) After moving into their dream home, a family is taunted with ominous letters and threats; based on a true story and starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts.
Movies
Fatal Fandom (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A pop star must hire a handsome and brooding bodyguard after she is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, but she soon learns of her new protector’s dangerous past.
Returning
Winter House (Bravo at 9) Season 2.
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Quintessa Swindell.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Trevor Noah, Antoni Porowski, Andrea Campos, Ian Lara.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeremy Strong, Ed Sheeran.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Omar Apollo.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Johnny Knoxville, Jake Lacy, Pusha T.