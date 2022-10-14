What to watch on Friday: ‘Rosaline’ airs on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Shark Tank (ABC at 8) The sharks hear pitches about a solution to making college moving easier, an Africa-inspired home line, a natural nonalcoholic beverage and a product that brings in clean air. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) The anticipated New Yorker profile of the Lincoln Project leaves out Mike and the data team; accusations arise that other staffers are stealing credit.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Bode’s transfer request puts his future in Edgewater in danger; the crew bands together to protect the town from a looming storm.

Homicide for the Holidays (Oxygen at 9) When a young single mother does not show up for work on Halloween, those around her fear the worst.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank will not endorse Erin’s district attorney run; Danny and Baez investigate a hotel crime scene; Jamie’s new job requires him to keep secrets from his family.

Premieres

Shantaram (Apple TV Plus) Fugitive Lin Ford finds himself lost in 1980s Bombay and struggles to avoid trouble while falling for a mysterious woman.

Movies

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon Network at 7) Scooby-Doo and the gang must save Halloween when menacing doppelganger ghosts threaten the holiday.

Advertisement

The Shoplifting Pact (Lifetime at 8) Sky is excited to enjoy the high school experience and make friends, but she quickly learns she may have fallen in with the wrong crowd when her new friends prefer shoplifting to sleepovers.

Halloween Ends (Peacock) Four years after her last encounter with the murderous Michael Myers, final girl Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir; Laurie’s life is thrown back into chaos when a young man is accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting.

Rosaline (Hulu) This comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is told from the perspective of Romeo’s jilted ex.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix) A father-daughter duo must save their town after an ancient spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life.

Returning

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Season 9.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Bravo at 8) Season 2.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 9) Season 11.

GiftOutline Gift Article