What to watch this weekend: ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ returns to PBS

Saturday

Ghost Hunters (Travel Channel at 9) Satori Hawes, Cody DesBiens and Food Network judge Stephanie Boswell join the crew as they investigate a haunted home on a sacred mound. Specials Queen Elizabeth II: The Woman Behind the Crown (CW at 8) This special honors the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Movies

Hello (BET at 8) A flight attendant realizes her new love interest has a dark past; as New Year’s Eve approaches she must keep her murdered ex-boyfriend’s secrets or face the consequences.

Let’s Get Physical (Lifetime at 8) A fitness instructor’s double life includes running a prostitution ring with a client list containing prominent men in her community.

Sunday

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen’s spring fling is packed full of drama; the ladies make a scandalous accusation against Mia; Ashley hosts a saucy dance class; Gizelle makes a shocking allegation.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge realizes the nightmare of daytime talk shows when she is hired as a segment producer on Krusty’s new show.

The Great North (Fox at 8:31) The Tobins and their friends get cabin fever after getting trapped inside by an ice storm.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob tries to prevent Teddy from looking for signs from the universe at a comet watch party; the kids try to make their comet wishes a reality.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Actor Stanley Tucci visits the island of Sardinia, Italy, to enjoy its rugged landscape and its preserved traditions; Tucci gets a crash course on how Sardinian food culture varies throughout the island.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) With Eugene on the run, Mercer must find him; Aaron’s group deals with complications on the road.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Rosalind returns leaving Bailey’s fate up in the air; Nolan must make a deadly decision after being given an ultimatum.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10:30) The NCIS team is tasked with finding a pair of kidnapped architects who specialize in designing secure buildings; Deeks and Kensi realize Rosa may need additional help with her schoolwork.

Returning

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Season 2.

Step Up (Starz at 10) Season 3.

