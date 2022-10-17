What to watch on Monday: ‘The Vow’ returns to HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A Navajo Germantown blanket, a 1967 Gerald Ford letter and a Jasper Cropsey oil painting from 1881 are appraised. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All American (CW at 8) Spencer, dealing with a rough patch, takes life advice from JJ and Coop, and Layla gets strategic. Olivia and Billy’s suspicions about Coach Garrett return and put a wall between them and Jordan.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) Kyle and Natalya try to get back to normal after a fight. Reid deals with regrets, and the crew is excited for a night out.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Mendeecees tries to bring together his blended family. The crew heads to Las Vegas for Grammy week, and Karlie’s video shoot upsets Erica.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) One home has two home invasion 911 calls within hours, leading Athena to investigate. The team races to save a man trapped in an attic, and Hen asks for a second chance with her medical school professor.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After letting Dele get a new haircut, Bob finds himself caught between an angry Abishola and a stubborn Dele. Dottie begins to have issues with the MaxDot board of directors.

Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) The bakers must make upside-down cakes without pineapple and team up to create identical cakes with different flavors.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Parker helps Vance after a home invasion, and others notice the developments in Jessica and Jimmy’s romance.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) While investigating the death of a Navy sailor, the team members find themselves at odds with a local criminal organization. Lucy is on the hunt for a new apartment.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The team treats a famous marriage counselor who has hurt her ankle. Dr. Audrey Lim investigates what really happened in the operating room during her surgery.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben goes back to 1898 and must take on a deadly outlaw in the frontier town of Salvation. An inquiring senator arrives at headquarters with questions about the program.

Miniseries

The Vow, Part Two (HBO at 9) Following HBO’s documentary series “The Vow,” this part chronicles the experiences of people deeply involved in the group NXIVM.

Finale

sMothered (TLC at 9) Cristina is caught in a lie by Kathy. Dawn has a surprise for Jared and Cher, and Angie interferes with Shay’s night out. Sunhe comes between Jason and Angelica.

