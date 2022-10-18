What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Mama’s Boy’ airs on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) A wealthy accountant is hunted after testifying against a drug lord, so Tiffany asks an old friend with New York police and crime boss connections for help. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad runs into a former patient in the emergency room; Devon admits a man who believes he knows the secret to eternal life.

The Winchesters (CW at 8) Ada tries to get John and Millie on the same page about an interest in hunting; Mary’s search for her father leads her to the disappearance of a teenage boy.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team searches for a Romanian surrogate carrying the child of an American couple who disappeared shortly before her due date; Forrester continues to worry about the safety of his neighbors in Budapest.

La Brea (NBC at 9) Fog descends over the clearing as Eve mounts a defense against a crew of invaders, only to find a far more dangerous threat; in 1988, Josh and Riley hunt down a woman who is the key to stopping an impending tidal wave.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter ensures Grace is protectedsss; Vincent visits an old friend.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team rushes to save Hana after she is kidnapped while attempting to help a young girl in danger.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max tries to help a nurse who is at the center of a dangerous malpractice investigation; Reynolds goes above and beyond for a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building; Bloom confesses to her sister.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone and Laura discover intel about how an abusive relationship is connected to the crime after the team splits up to question a suspect’s father; things between Laura and her former colleague heat up as they debate the killer’s motive.

Miniseries

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS at 9) This installment focuses on how Black Americans have relied on informal economies, grass-roots organizing and cultural innovations to survive economic peril.

Movies

Mama’s Boy (HBO at 9) Screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black explores his childhood, gay identity and the pivotal relationship with his mother that inspired his activism.

Returning

Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Season 10.

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix) Season 3.

