What to watch on Wednesday: ‘American Horror Story’ returns to FX

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Supply chain shortages continue to ravage the ED when Taylor’s drug dealer reemerges; Marcel must improvise when a victim of the recent train crash needs a transplant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) The team moves forward with a plan that affects the town of Blue Valley after Beth makes a discovery on the Gambler’s laptop; Jennie asks Courtney for help.

Pawn Stars (History at 8) A Nike LeBron sneaker comes into the shop; Rick deals with a seller who has a signed “Pulp Fiction” poster; Jim Henson sculptures come Corey’s way.

The Conners (ABC at 8) Beverly Rose has a rough first day of kindergarten; Becky and Darlene have a fight; Harris has an odd solution for Dan’s back pain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) In part two of the reunion, Garcelle and Diana’s failing friendship finally falls apart; Sutton talks about her continued tension with Lisa; Garcelle uncovers the truth behind Erika’s book review.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Erica is so incredibly over her pregnancy and wants a babymoon; Adam and Barry look to unexpected sources for advice on being uncles.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine’s new cafeteria beverage has unexpected consequences; Melissa struggles to deal with her disrupting new aide Ashley.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse hosts an open house for Halloween; Kidd and Severide help a girl who was kicked out of her home.

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy at 10) Reginald and Sarah’s first date doesn’t go as planned.

Movies

Year One: A Political Odyssey (HBO at 9) This documentary follows the Biden administration’s first year in office and its efforts to reshape U.S. foreign policy and national security.

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Peacock) The story of Rosa Parks and her life beyond the historic bus boycott she is known for, revealing the motivation for her activism and her courage.

The Stranger (Netflix) Undercover cop Mark, played by Joel Edgerton, forms an intense and dangerous relationship with a murder suspect in an attempt to earn his truth and wrangle a confession out of him.

Returning

Nature (PBS at 8) Season 41.

American Horror Story (FX at 10) Season 11.

Documentary Now! (IFC at 10) Season 4.

Love Is Blind (Netflix) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Brandi Carlile.

