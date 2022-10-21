What to watch on Friday: ‘Raymond and Ray’ airs on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) After the team’s armored car is stolen they must stop it from being used in a possible terrorist attack; Hondo and Nischelle get ready for their gender reveal party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fire Country (CBS at 9) The crew runs into a person protecting illegal marijuana crops after responding to a call in a remote forest.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) The search for a millionaire murder suspect takes a shocking turn.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) An attack leaves Danny’s and Baez’s friend hospitalized; Frank and the team debate how to appropriately memorialize a former police commissioner with a less-than-stellar professional legacy.

Premieres

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime) After being sent a new video game to test, a woman in a small town finds that in the game she can have her perfect life, but it does not come without risks.

Advertisement

28 Days Haunted (Netflix) Three teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations to participate in a paranormal experiment based on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s theories.

Specials

Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes (PBS at 9) This special chronicles the life and career of jazz musician Ron Carter and features concert footage and insights from fellow jazz icons.

Miniseries

From Scratch (Netflix) Starring Zoe Saldaña, this miniseries chronicles the love between an artist and a chef who embark on a journey of loss and resilience that spans cultures and continents.

Movies

Bad Nanny (Lifetime at 8) A resentful woman babysits her half sister’s daughter and begins to terrorize their lives.

Noel Next Door (Hallmark at 8) A neighborly war between a single mother and a Christmas hater leads to romance.

Advertisement

Descendant (Netflix) Descendants of the enslaved Africans who arrived in Alabama in 1860 on an illegal ship seek justice and healing after the ship’s remains are discovered.

Matriarch (Hulu) After surviving an overdose, a woman who has since developed a mysterious disease returns to her childhood home to face her personal demons but finds a real one instead.

Raymond and Ray (Apple TV Plus) Half brothers, played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, reunite after the death of their strange father and discover his final wish was for the boys to dig his grave.

GiftOutline Gift Article