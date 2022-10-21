What to watch on Friday: ‘Raymond and Ray’ airs on Apple TV Plus

(All times Eastern.)
20/20 (ABC at 9:01) The search for a millionaire murder suspect takes a shocking turn.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) An attack leaves Danny’s and Baez’s friend hospitalized; Frank and the team debate how to appropriately memorialize a former police commissioner with a less-than-stellar professional legacy.
Premieres
The Peripheral (Amazon Prime) After being sent a new video game to test, a woman in a small town finds that in the game she can have her perfect life, but it does not come without risks.
28 Days Haunted (Netflix) Three teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations to participate in a paranormal experiment based on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s theories.
Specials
Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes (PBS at 9) This special chronicles the life and career of jazz musician Ron Carter and features concert footage and insights from fellow jazz icons.
Miniseries
From Scratch (Netflix) Starring Zoe Saldaña, this miniseries chronicles the love between an artist and a chef who embark on a journey of loss and resilience that spans cultures and continents.
Movies
Bad Nanny (Lifetime at 8) A resentful woman babysits her half sister’s daughter and begins to terrorize their lives.
Noel Next Door (Hallmark at 8) A neighborly war between a single mother and a Christmas hater leads to romance.
Descendant (Netflix) Descendants of the enslaved Africans who arrived in Alabama in 1860 on an illegal ship seek justice and healing after the ship’s remains are discovered.
Matriarch (Hulu) After surviving an overdose, a woman who has since developed a mysterious disease returns to her childhood home to face her personal demons but finds a real one instead.
Raymond and Ray (Apple TV Plus) Half brothers, played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, reunite after the death of their strange father and discover his final wish was for the boys to dig his grave.