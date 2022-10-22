What to watch this Weekend: ‘The Hair Tales’ premieres on OWN

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ghost Hunters (Travel at 9) The team finds themselves in the Ohio River to solve a mystery while investigating Blennerhassett Island; the ghost brothers join the team to contact people who know the stories of the island. Conjuring Kesha (Travel at 10) Singers Kesha and Jojo Fletcher search for the elusive Bigfoot.

Premieres

The Hair Tales (OWN at 9) The identity, beauty, culture and humanity of Black women are celebrated through stories of their hair.

Movies

Swindler Seduction (Lifetime at 8) Two days after meeting Steve at a bar, Louisa finds herself alone and out thousands of dollars; Louisa later realizes she is pregnant and that Steve has a twin brother who is also a con artist.

Returning

World’s Funniest Animals (CW at 9) Season 3.

Sunday

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza is hired by an insurance company to find a stolen Charles Darwin sketch.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A local motorcycle club asks McCall and the team to help prove that the illegal guns found in one of their vans were planted; Delilah’s father demands to know the truth about what McCall does.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Young Homer Simpson must team up with the other middle school troublemakers to defeat a supernatural clown that is slaying the children of Kingfield.

American Gigolo (Showtime at 9) Julian is on the hunt for answers; Sunday finds a witness who could identify Julian’s betrayer; Michelle and Richard try to guarantee Colin’s safe return.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina supports Jimmy Jr. when he participates in a dancing seminar; Bob and Linda battle it out to see who can catch the most home run balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium.

Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) Mark tries to cover his tracks after learning that Naomi is a homicide detective; Naomi and her partner get a break in the case; Claire finds herself on the edge of a significant breakthrough.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) After a car incident goes south Nolan and Juarez search for a fugitive; a past injury comes back to bite Tim, but Lucky is there to help.

Finales

House of the Dragon (HBO at 9) The “Game of Thrones” spinoff series about the civil war between the children of King Viserys Targaryen concludes its first season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 9) Kanan sets up shop in South Jamaica, further veering away from his mother; Raq questions Unique because of retaliation fears; the rift between Lou and Raq grows after Lou makes a shocking discovery.

Returning

The Toys That Built America (History at 9) Season 2.

