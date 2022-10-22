What to watch this Weekend: ‘The Hair Tales’ premieres on OWN

(All times Eastern.)
Premieres
The Hair Tales (OWN at 9) The identity, beauty, culture and humanity of Black women are celebrated through stories of their hair.
Movies
Swindler Seduction (Lifetime at 8) Two days after meeting Steve at a bar, Louisa finds herself alone and out thousands of dollars; Louisa later realizes she is pregnant and that Steve has a twin brother who is also a con artist.
Returning
World’s Funniest Animals (CW at 9) Season 3.
Sunday
Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza is hired by an insurance company to find a stolen Charles Darwin sketch.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) A local motorcycle club asks McCall and the team to help prove that the illegal guns found in one of their vans were planted; Delilah’s father demands to know the truth about what McCall does.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Young Homer Simpson must team up with the other middle school troublemakers to defeat a supernatural clown that is slaying the children of Kingfield.
American Gigolo (Showtime at 9) Julian is on the hunt for answers; Sunday finds a witness who could identify Julian’s betrayer; Michelle and Richard try to guarantee Colin’s safe return.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina supports Jimmy Jr. when he participates in a dancing seminar; Bob and Linda battle it out to see who can catch the most home run balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium.
Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) Mark tries to cover his tracks after learning that Naomi is a homicide detective; Naomi and her partner get a break in the case; Claire finds herself on the edge of a significant breakthrough.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) After a car incident goes south Nolan and Juarez search for a fugitive; a past injury comes back to bite Tim, but Lucky is there to help.
Finales
House of the Dragon (HBO at 9) The “Game of Thrones” spinoff series about the civil war between the children of King Viserys Targaryen concludes its first season.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 9) Kanan sets up shop in South Jamaica, further veering away from his mother; Raq questions Unique because of retaliation fears; the rift between Lou and Raq grows after Lou makes a shocking discovery.
Returning
The Toys That Built America (History at 9) Season 2.