What to watch on Monday: ‘The Surreal Life’ reboot premieres on VH1

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer joins Olivia in her pursuit to get former players to talk about Coach Garrett. Patience invites Layla to attend a red carpet, and Spencer tries to make Grace feel special. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A gold watch fob chain, a Glier violin and Pfretzschner bow from 1880, and an Ellis-Stickley music cabinet are appraised

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) A fight between the interior team erupts. Storm reconsiders her romance, and the crew is tested by demanding boat-savvy guests.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin tries to persuade Malcolm to help him when he comes upon a business opportunity. After a friend from her hometown visits, Gemma must confront her beauty pageant past.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) An explosion rattle’s Karen’s science lab on the day she brings Denny to work, causing Hen to worry.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob goes back to work and embarks on a spontaneous road trip with Goodwin.

NCIS (CBS at 9) An NCIS agent is found dead, and Kasie goes missing, forcing the team to scramble to find the killer.

The Vow (HBO at 9) Nancy Salzman reflects on her relationship with Keith Raniere and defends her intentions.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben and Addison land in San Francisco during the 1989 earthquake. Ben tries to help a family as the city continues to crumble. Jenn and Ian search for clues to an unsettling mystery.

Independent Lens: TikTok, Boom. (PBS; check local listings) This documentary dissects the social media platform TikTok.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The team operates on a reenactor who has created a strange predicament with his authenticity. Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez search for a severed foot.

Premieres

The Surreal Life (VH1 at 9) Eight different and unfiltered celebrities find themselves in a house together for the reboot of the celebrity reality series “The Surreal Life.” The new housemates attempt to bond and get used to their new home during a barbecue.

Returning

Wild Crime (Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Gad, Pamela Adlon, Ariel Elias.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billie Lourd, Tyler James Williams, Andrea Jin.

