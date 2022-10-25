What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Sig makes a huge deal for 25 tons of live king crab; Mandy goes to buy a new boat; Sig and Jake head to the Russian line to find a migrating horde. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Resident (Fox at 8) Bell and Conrad are pulled away to help care for the sick daughter of a hospital donor on the day of Kit and Bell’s wedding; Billie takes Gigi and Sammie shopping.

The Winchesters (CW at 8) Mary and John start investigating the disappearance of Mary’s neighbor; Carlos and Ada stake out a potential lead.

Below Deck Down Under (Bravo at 9) The crew throws a vow renewal ceremony for the charter guests; Culver breaks the one big rule that the Captain has; tensions simmer on the last night out.

La Brea (NBC at 9) Eve, Gavin and the others try to seize a shipment of black rock to get access to the mysterious building so they can find a way to bring Josh and Riley home; Josh and Riley work to stop Caroline from changing the timeline.

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) The truth of what happened leading up to the deadly night is revealed, leaving Albie to pick up with pieces; Nicky fights to prove that she has the skills to headline a solo tour.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max tries to make New York safer; Iggy works with a family to understand their deaf child’s needs.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) While hunting down an on-the-run suspect, Simone and Carter find themselves trapped in the tropics; Simone’s run-in with Dina interrupts Cutty’s love life; Elena’s fashion splurge helps uncover an unsolved murder mystery.

Specials

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix) Fortune Feimster shares life stories in her latest stand-up special.

Miniseries

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine (PBS at 9) In the finale, how Black political and cultural movements are used to provide a safe space to debate, organize and celebrate is explored.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix) This spooky anthology series curated by Guillermo del Toro tells eight unique tales of terror, each told by revered horror creators; Daphne Hoskins and Rupert Grint star in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed episode.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sigourney Weaver, Michaela Coel, Zedd and Maren Morris.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Eddie Redmayne, George R.R. Martin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Lewis Hamilton, Armani White.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, Andy Grammer.

