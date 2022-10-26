What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Good Nurse’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DC's Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney tries to help a friend understand their powers to avert a crisis; Pat and The Shade stand up to their fears. Nature (PBS at 8) This episode examines the animals and dramatic landscapes of Canada. The Conners (ABC at 8) Dan rallies the family to decorate for Halloween; Harris's stand causes tension in Darlene's new neighborhood.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) As the reunion concludes Erika must answer for her questionable decisions, and Kathy faces Erika and Lisa to confront their allegations about the events in Aspen.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) A jump-scare-filled comedic thriller emerges from Geoff’s fear over Beverly’s intense baby-care duties; Adam’s excitement turns to disappointment when he visits Dave Kim at NYU.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) A student steals Halloween candy that was meant to be given out at the end of the school day; after going to an old friend’s Halloween party, Janine reconsiders her personal life.

American Horror Story: NYC (FX at 10) Gino must get resourceful after being pushed aside by the NYPD and a traumatizing event bonds dangerous suspects.

Premieres

Tales of the Jedi (Disney Plus) This six-episode feature follows the lives of two very different Jedi, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano and eventual Sith Count Dooku.

Miniseries

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Netflix) This docuseries chronicles the rise and fall of Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn, who transitioned from business mogul to international fugitive.

Movies

The Good Nurse (Netflix) An overworked ICU nurse (Jessica Chastain) turns to her selfless new colleague (Eddie Redmayne) for support until he falls under suspicion after a patient’s unexpected death.

Finale

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Jay heads to the secret service training ground to discuss hot-rodding and the future of electric cars with President Biden; Jim Jefferies partakes in a game of car soccer; journalist Alanis King and Jay go head-to-head in “Stump a Car Nerd!”

Returning

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Elizabeth Banks.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Selena Gomez, Rose Byrne, Isabel Hagen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Aubrey Plaza, Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Duran Duran.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Gad, Fred Armisen, the Big Pink.

