What to watch on Thursday: ‘Earthstorm’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw uncover an underbelly of blackmail and lies while investigating the death of a murdered law student; Price argues to get a piece of testimony thrown out. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walker (CW at 8) Walker, Cassie and Captain James try to get Trey through the final stages of his training; Walker and Cassie work to get their partnership back on track.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon decides to become a dorm resident adviser at college; Meemaw and Dale make a questionable business deal; Mary and George Sr.’s romance is rekindled.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Maya and Theo head to a Halloween carnival; the station welcomes the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war overtakes the house; Jack gets haunted.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Meredith and Nick try to get some alone time; Levi is wracked with stress and feels overworked; the interns practice trauma training on a cadaver at the behest of Winston and Owen.

Advertisement

So Help Me Todd (CBS at 9:01) After attempting to join an elite philanthropy club, Margaret represents a former club employee who is accused of using the organization for drug smuggling; Todd goes undercover as a waiter at the club to attempt to get intel to help the case.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) The CSI team investigates when guests attending an upscale fundraising event fall ill; Catherine seeks Grace’s roommates’ help to find clues as to Grace’s whereabouts.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 10) The crew continues their confrontation with a dark presence looming over the Los Feliz neighborhood’s infamous mansion and tries to conduct an ancient ritual to open gates to the other side.

Premieres

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix) Daniel Spellbound works to track down magical ingredients in New York City but finds himself on an adventure after garnering the attention of dangerous alchemists.

Miniseries

Earthstorm (Netflix) Storm chasers, survivors and first responders regale stories of their dangerous experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Movies

Nightmare PTA Moms (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman joins her daughter’s middle school PTA hoping to get more involved in the new school district, only to find herself in the clutches of a power-hungry and backstabbing mother.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Diane Kruger.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Imperioli, Tegan and Sara.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Quentin Tarantino, Tenoch Huerta, Edgar Winter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Michaela Coel, Yuval Noah Harari.

GiftOutline Gift Article