What to watch on Friday: Louis Armstrong film airs on Apple TV Plus

(All times Eastern.)
Fire Country (CBS at 9) After a building collapses the crew must engage in a rescue mission; Sharon must make an impossible decision.
20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Video evidence helps police learn the identity of the killer of an Arkansas senator.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez investigate a string of robberies targeting the owners of luxury timepieces; Erin feels conflicted about charging a potentially innocent man; Frank must reopen a case after the officer involved was acquitted.
Premieres
I Am a Stalker (Netflix) In this documentary series, stalkers and survivors share accounts of abuse, harassment and other crimes.
The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime) A woman is awaked up every night at 3:33 a.m. by terrifying visions that may give her the answers when she is tied to some brutal murders.
Special
Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview (ABC at 8) Diane Sawyer interviews “Friends” actor, airing on the day his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” is released.
Movies
A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark at 8) A real estate executive travels to Alaska to take over an inn but discovers it is owned by her ex.
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV Plus) A documentary honoring the life of musician Louis Armstrong and how he became a lightning rod figure in the time between the Civil War to the civil rights movement.
Wendell & Wild (Netflix) Kat, an orphan who has been failed by the system, makes a deal with a pair of bumbling demons to reunite her family in this animated film.
Wild Is the Wind (Netflix) Two corrupt police officers investigate the killing of a young girl as tensions rise in their small segregated town.
Returning
Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 6.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bobby Cannavale, JVKE.