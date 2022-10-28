The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
TV

What to watch on Friday: Louis Armstrong film airs on Apple TV Plus

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 | The cartoon comedy ‘Big Mouth’ returns to Netflix for Season 6

By
October 28, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. EDT

(All times Eastern.)

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team works to protect people on the hit list of an escaped killer; Hondo reunites with a former flame.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) As the election is called for Joe Biden, turmoil continues in the Lincoln Project; President Donald Trump denounces the election results and feeds into the paranoia of his followers in an attempt to overturn the results.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) After a building collapses the crew must engage in a rescue mission; Sharon must make an impossible decision.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Video evidence helps police learn the identity of the killer of an Arkansas senator.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez investigate a string of robberies targeting the owners of luxury timepieces; Erin feels conflicted about charging a potentially innocent man; Frank must reopen a case after the officer involved was acquitted.

Premieres

I Am a Stalker (Netflix) In this documentary series, stalkers and survivors share accounts of abuse, harassment and other crimes.

The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime) A woman is awaked up every night at 3:33 a.m. by terrifying visions that may give her the answers when she is tied to some brutal murders.

Special

Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview (ABC at 8) Diane Sawyer interviews “Friends” actor, airing on the day his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” is released.

Movies

A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark at 8) A real estate executive travels to Alaska to take over an inn but discovers it is owned by her ex.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV Plus) A documentary honoring the life of musician Louis Armstrong and how he became a lightning rod figure in the time between the Civil War to the civil rights movement.

Wendell & Wild (Netflix) Kat, an orphan who has been failed by the system, makes a deal with a pair of bumbling demons to reunite her family in this animated film.

Wild Is the Wind (Netflix) Two corrupt police officers investigate the killing of a young girl as tensions rise in their small segregated town.

Returning

Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bobby Cannavale, JVKE.

Loading...