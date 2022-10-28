What to watch on Friday: Louis Armstrong film airs on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) The team works to protect people on the hit list of an escaped killer; Hondo reunites with a former flame. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) As the election is called for Joe Biden, turmoil continues in the Lincoln Project; President Donald Trump denounces the election results and feeds into the paranoia of his followers in an attempt to overturn the results.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) After a building collapses the crew must engage in a rescue mission; Sharon must make an impossible decision.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Video evidence helps police learn the identity of the killer of an Arkansas senator.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Baez investigate a string of robberies targeting the owners of luxury timepieces; Erin feels conflicted about charging a potentially innocent man; Frank must reopen a case after the officer involved was acquitted.

Premieres

I Am a Stalker (Netflix) In this documentary series, stalkers and survivors share accounts of abuse, harassment and other crimes.

Advertisement

The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime) A woman is awaked up every night at 3:33 a.m. by terrifying visions that may give her the answers when she is tied to some brutal murders.

Special

Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview (ABC at 8) Diane Sawyer interviews “Friends” actor, airing on the day his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” is released.

Movies

A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark at 8) A real estate executive travels to Alaska to take over an inn but discovers it is owned by her ex.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV Plus) A documentary honoring the life of musician Louis Armstrong and how he became a lightning rod figure in the time between the Civil War to the civil rights movement.

Wendell & Wild (Netflix) Kat, an orphan who has been failed by the system, makes a deal with a pair of bumbling demons to reunite her family in this animated film.

Wild Is the Wind (Netflix) Two corrupt police officers investigate the killing of a young girl as tensions rise in their small segregated town.

Returning

Big Mouth (Netflix) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bobby Cannavale, JVKE.

