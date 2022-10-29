What to watch this weekend: ‘The Serpent Queen’ finale airs on Starz

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Musician Jack Harlow will be both the host and musical guest. Movies An Amish Sin (Lifetime at 8) An Amish girl runs away and must adjust to the modern world after refusing to marry the man who abused her as a child. Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark at 8) An American architect in London enlists the help of a professional shopper to find the perfect gift for his girlfriend.

Returning

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love (ID at 9) Season 3.

Sunday

East New York (CBS at 8) The team works with federal marshals to track down an escaped prisoner before he finds Regina, the cop who put him away; Brandy has difficulties with her living situation.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge faces inner struggles that take a monstrous form; Lisa uses murderous means to save the planet; Homer discovers something shocking about himself.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise suspects there is something sinister going on during a Halloween field trip; Tina and Gene try to win the school costume parade.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The team investigates to help clear Aiden after his plane crashes and he is blamed for the accident; Rountree thinks about how he wants to deal with the aftermath of the incident with the police.

Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) Mark and Zeke have a restaurant anniversary to remember; Eleanor and Isaiah sneak out; Naomi struggles to find developments in her case while Claire is making great strides.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Nolan and Celina look into a cash deposit that is linked to a cold drug case; Wesley grows anxious about his deposition and is startled when he finds out the attorney for Elijah is someone from his past.

Movies

Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark at 8) The ghost of Christmas present works with a poor old soul to help him find his holiday spirit again.

Finale

The Serpent Queen (Starz at 8) Catherine devises a new plan to gain control of the country after the kidnapping of King Francis does not go as planned.

American Gigolo (Showtime at 9) Julian recovers Colin; Sunday finds herself entangled in her cases; Michelle thinks about what she wants and what Colin needs.

Returning

The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Season 2.

