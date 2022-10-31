What to watch on Monday: ‘Inside Man’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) Chinese carved walnut shells from 1910, a Polyphon music box and poster from 1895, and a Tang dynasty ceramic horse are appraised. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) After Kyle takes a tumble, the crew must pick up his slack. There’s also another day of bad weather on the horizon, which means the deck crew must figure out a creative solution.

Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo at 9) Emily’s family joins her in Paris to help with the drapes installation. Victoria’s crush makes an appearance, and Margaux invites her father over for the reveal of her slip dresses.

The Vow (HBO at 9) Marc Agnifilo tries to present a case for the good work of NXIVM. Marc Elliot remains loyal to Keith Raniere after he claims the symptoms of his Tourette’s syndrome were reduced by Nancy Salzman. Lauren Salzman takes the stand.

Advertisement

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) On Halloween, Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient with a rare hereditary disease. To find a solution for Lim’s paralysis, Glassman and Shaun must put their differences aside.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps into a priest who has been called upon to help a family on Halloween and must use his resources as a scientist to explain the mysterious events before time runs out.

Miniseries

Inside Man (Netflix) An American prisoner on death row with a penchant for solving mysteries helps a British journalist search for a missing friend in this four-part miniseries starring Stanley Tucci and David Tennant.

Movies

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (Travel at 9) A boy and his father steal an old suitcase and discover a tent that reveals a portal to a cursed circus world from the past.

Finale

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network at 9) The bakers must create sweet and savory grazing boards in honor of a deceased couple. Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young judge black wedding cakes and determine the champion.

Advertisement

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network at 10) The final cookie makers must create realistic body-part cookies and 3D cookie cauldrons full of potent potion ingredients.

Returning

Sins of the City (TV One at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Daniel Radcliffe, Winston Duke, Caroline Rhea.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwyneth Paltrow, Patton Oswalt.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kerry Washington, Paul Feig, Rosa Linn.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ice-T, John Irving, Rina Sawayama, Dena Tauriello.

GiftOutline Gift Article