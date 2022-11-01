What to watch on Tuesday: ‘God Forbid’ airs on Hulu

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Winchesters (CW at 8) Carlos brings folks in to investigate a mysterious death of a veteran; Mary finds an ally; Latika helps Mary heal and find closure; Millie frets about her son.

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) The team tackles a house that Mina purchased without seeing. It turns out to be foundationless and must be torn down.

La Brea (NBC at 9) After plans to infiltrate the building fail, Gavin faces its leader; Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy must rely on a former foe to complete a rescue attempt; Josh and Riley take a startling turn.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter has a conversation with his half sister while Vincent chats with Grace about business.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) The staff deals with the Supreme Court abortion rights decision; Wilder talks to a woman whose pregnancy is a danger to her life; Max looks for health solutions for out-of-state patients; Bloom shares shocking news with Reynolds.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) While undercover trying to find an assassin known as the Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and almost blows his cover; Laura and Brendon chase a lead on the assault rifle used by the Reaper.

Premiere

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) This “Below Deck” spinoff series follows wealthy thrill-seekers and the crew members who hope to make their adventures life-changing; Season 1 will take place in the fjords of Norway.

Movies

Buried in Barstow (Lifetime at 8) A former hit woman and single mother’s dark past refuses to stay in the past.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (Hulu) A pool attendant from Miami, Giancarlo Granda, finds himself romantically entangled with an older woman and her husband, Jerry Falwell Jr., and becomes further connected to their seemingly perfect life together.

Returning

Frontline (PBS) Season 41.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) Season 6.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up! (Discovery Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lupita Nyong’o, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cameron Crowe, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Almost Famous.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Matthew Perry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mindy Kaling, Frank Grillo, Goose.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling, Tyga.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sohla El-Waylly, Dena Tauriello.

