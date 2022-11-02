What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Killer Sally’ miniseries airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Marcel adjusts to his celebrity status by helping Halstead treat a local restaurant owner; Choi, Charles and Goodwin support a new, anxious mom; Maggie and Taylor grow frustrated with a patient who wants to return to work.

DC's Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney, with renewed confidence, works to make amends; Jakeem stands firm after Mike shares his plan; Beth's shocking discovery leads to an unforeseen battle.

The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene gets a promotion and a reality check; Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita but has the opportunity to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Everyone is line dancing when a country music fad hits the town; Adam spends less time with Pop-Pop because of his new job.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) The teachers are upset after seeing a new ad that criticizes Abbott in its endorsement of charter schools; Janine and Gregory discuss the former’s relationship with Tariq.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Severide and Kidd look into an explosion at a jewelry store; Cruz and Chloe work to make Javi a part of their family; Gallo, Ritter and Mouch attempt to bond with Carver.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Lisa shuts down Heather’s lie; Justin gets laid off, surprising Whitney; Meredith and Angie H. enjoy a double date.

American Horror Story: NYC (FX at 10) Hannah gets worrying news, Patrick deals with a loss and the city’s tormentor reveals his motives.

Miniseries

Killer Sally (Netflix) This docuseries chronicles the rocky marriage of Ray McNeil and Sally McNeil, pictured above, and its shocking conclusion.

Movies

The Price of Perfection (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A widowed mother must uncover the secrets of her teenage daughter who starts to use drugs and then disappears.

The Independent (Peacock) In the final weeks of the presidential campaign between a female candidate and an independent candidate, a young journalist and her idol uncover a conspiracy that puts the fate of the election in their hands.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) George Lopez, Cole Hauser, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Joey Bada$$ with Men I Trust.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ernest Moniz.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Yvonne Strahovski, Viagra Boys.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alicia Vikander, Chris O’Dowd, Tommy McLain.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kerry Condon, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Dena Tauriello.

