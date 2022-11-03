What to watch on Thursday: ‘Blockbuster’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Law & Order (NBC at 8) Cosgrove and Shaw work to track down a suspect after a fashion designer is killed; Maroun finds her name on the defense's witness list.

Walker (CW at 8) Walker and Cassie are forced to examine where they are and where they want to be; August tries and fails to hang with the cool kids; Trey grapples with balancing his relationship with his mom and being a ranger.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) George Sr. is asked to help the football team; Mandy uncovers Georgie and Meemaw’s business.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Bailey and Addison volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy makes their journey complicated; the interns question Lucas and Amelia’s relationship; Meredith and Jackson head to Boston.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Max and the team investigate the death of a well-known chef found dead in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 10) The team investigates an Arizona high school that is dealing with the paranormal and tries to determine whether the activity is linked to a cemetery or the victims of a deadly explosion.

Premiere

Blockbuster (Netflix) Set in the last Blockbuster video rental store, a hard-working manager tries to keep his store open and his staff happy. Pictured: Melissa Fumero as Eliza and Randall Park as Timmy.

Specials

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? (HBO Max) Former SNL cast member Chris Redd explores the realities of living life like a music video and growing as a person who will never be able to dunk.

Miniseries

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max) This three-part docuseries examines how the legacy of the Murdaugh family fell from influence.

Returning

The First 48 (A&E at 8) Season 24.

Titans (HBO Max) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dominique Wilkins.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Paramore.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bono.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob McElhenney, Emayatzy Corinealdi, the Heavy Heavy.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kal Penn, Melissa Fumero.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Cecily Strong, Evan Rachel Wood, Dena Tauriello.

