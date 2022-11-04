What to watch on Friday: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on Apple TV Plus

(All times Eastern.)
20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Police dive into an old unsolved murder case of three Girl Scouts that rocked Oklahoma decades ago.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank investigates after the Reagan family is harassed; Danny and Baez join with an informant to try to prevent a killing; Eddie finds herself in heavy trouble after defying a direct order.
Premiere
Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC at 8) George and Mayan, a formerly estranged father and daughter duo, navigate everything from dysfunction and reconnection as they try to make up for lost time.
Special
20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda (ABC at 8) This special reflects on the evolution of Black Panther, from the 1960s comics to the 2018 film.
Miniseries
The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) The work continues after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol; with scandals made public, organizational issues spread.
Movie
A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark at 8) A grandmother shares with her granddaughter that her miniature Christmas village can grant holiday wishes.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV Plus) This documentary provides an unflinching look at the mental health journey of the singer and actress over the course of six years.
Returning
Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Season 3.
Manifest (Netflix) Season 4.
The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mariah Carey, Marcus Mumford, Monica Martin.