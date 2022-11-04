What to watch on Friday: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) After stopping the robbery of a department store, the team fears that crime was simply a smokescreen to distract from a more sinister event; Hondo asks for assistance from Street to connect with Powell.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Bravo at 8) Vicki and Tamra break house rules and miss aerobics class with Dorinda; Taylor throws her famous tea party once again; the ladies enjoy a dinner inspired by the Prohibition era.

20/20 (ABC at 9:01) Police dive into an old unsolved murder case of three Girl Scouts that rocked Oklahoma decades ago.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank investigates after the Reagan family is harassed; Danny and Baez join with an informant to try to prevent a killing; Eddie finds herself in heavy trouble after defying a direct order.

Premiere

Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC at 8) George and Mayan, a formerly estranged father and daughter duo, navigate everything from dysfunction and reconnection as they try to make up for lost time.

Special

20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda (ABC at 8) This special reflects on the evolution of Black Panther, from the 1960s comics to the 2018 film.

Miniseries

The Lincoln Project (Showtime at 8) The work continues after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol; with scandals made public, organizational issues spread.

Movie

A Magical Christmas Village (Hallmark at 8) A grandmother shares with her granddaughter that her miniature Christmas village can grant holiday wishes.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV Plus) This documentary provides an unflinching look at the mental health journey of the singer and actress over the course of six years.

Returning

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) Season 3.

Manifest (Netflix) Season 4.

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mariah Carey, Marcus Mumford, Monica Martin.

