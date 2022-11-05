What to watch this weekend: ‘Spector’ series comes to Showtime

(All times Eastern.)
Sunday
Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) While investigating a blackmail case, Eliza finds a new rival in the owner of a private detective agency.
FBI (CBS at 8:30) The team works to rescue a 5-year-old boy who has been kidnapped, and Scola suspects his mother is not telling them the whole story.
East New York (CBS at 9:30) Yenko has a connection to a witness that could be key to finding a missing child; a viral arrest lands Chief Suarez inn trouble; Sandeford runs into an ex.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) After witnessing a shooting, John and Celina realize the victim was already dead; John attempts to make Bailey feel better after the proposal.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10:30) The team is called in when a woman is seen fleeing the scene after her husband is murdered; Roberta meets up with Rosa; Sam searches for a new aide for his father.
Miniseries
Spector (Showtime at 9) This docuseries examines the life of music producer Phil Spector and the events that took the life of actress Lana Clarkson.
Movies
All Saints Christmas (Hallmark at 8) When a photo of a popular musician and her ex hits the newsstands, everyone believes the two are engaged, and her family insists he joins them in New Orleans for Christmas.
Returning
Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 8) Season 6.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Season 3.
Holiday Wars (Food at 9) Season 4.