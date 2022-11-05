What to watch this weekend: ‘Spector’ series comes to Showtime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Amy Schumer hosts with musical guest Steve Lacy. Movies Lights, Camera, Christmas! (Hallmark at 8) A costume designer finds herself falling for the leading man in the film she is working on. Merry Swissmas (Lifetime at 8) While spending the holiday season with her mother in Switzerland, an architect begins to fall for a single father who shows her how to truly love during the holiday season.

Sunday

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) While investigating a blackmail case, Eliza finds a new rival in the owner of a private detective agency.

FBI (CBS at 8:30) The team works to rescue a 5-year-old boy who has been kidnapped, and Scola suspects his mother is not telling them the whole story.

East New York (CBS at 9:30) Yenko has a connection to a witness that could be key to finding a missing child; a viral arrest lands Chief Suarez inn trouble; Sandeford runs into an ex.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) After witnessing a shooting, John and Celina realize the victim was already dead; John attempts to make Bailey feel better after the proposal.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10:30) The team is called in when a woman is seen fleeing the scene after her husband is murdered; Roberta meets up with Rosa; Sam searches for a new aide for his father.

Miniseries

Spector (Showtime at 9) This docuseries examines the life of music producer Phil Spector and the events that took the life of actress Lana Clarkson.

Movies

All Saints Christmas (Hallmark at 8) When a photo of a popular musician and her ex hits the newsstands, everyone believes the two are engaged, and her family insists he joins them in New Orleans for Christmas.

Returning

Christmas Cookie Challenge (Food at 8) Season 6.

Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Season 3.

Holiday Wars (Food at 9) Season 4.

