What to watch on Monday: ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ returns to the Food Network

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Issues arise with Grace and Carter’s impending wedding. Denise and Laura snag Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, and Preach, Billy and Carter get drinks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) World Series programs, Dr. Seuss lunchbox art from around 1970 and Oscar Heyman jewelry are appraised.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) The team scrambles to train a new crew member for the final charter. The charter group includes two well-known NFL players, one of whom has a special food request.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The team races to rescue a fading movie star who has experienced a string of near-death experiences.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Cam gets a disturbing call for Amara, and Damon makes a decision about his birthparents. Nate goes missing, leaving Keisha concerned, and JR grapples with a painful time from his past.

Advertisement

The Vow (HBO at 9) Lauren Salzman testifies to Keith Raniere’s manipulation. NXIVM supporters remain unconvinced by the evidence shown in court, and Nancy Salzman deals with learning the extent of Raniere’s pursuit of her daughters.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:02) Detective Flores explores Marco’s death. Thony, Arman and Garrett work together to bring down Kamdar.

Quantum Leap (NBC at 10) Ben leaps into the body of a 16-year-old boy and finds himself running with a group of outcast teens. Ben tries to guide himself and Addison to safety.

Premieres

The Culpo Sisters (TLC at 9) Sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo hit Los Angeles, using their small-town charm to stand out in the competitive world of content creation.

Returning

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 9.

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Jen Psaki, Smino.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, a performance by the Broadway cast of “The Lion King.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dana Carvey, Jonathan Majors, SoFaygo.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gayle King, Bobby Cannavale, Benny Greb.

GiftOutline Gift Article