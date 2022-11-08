What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’ airs on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 8) Captain Jake Anderson plots his next professional move while discovering how a lifetime of overcoming hardships put him on the road to success.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad and Raptor are called to examine a death row inmate whose doctor believes is lying about his symptoms; Devon treats a traveling British couple who are worried about the cost of American health care.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) In the first adventure of the season, the charter heads on a caving expedition, but not all is well when Kyle finds himself in hot water after flirting with Kasie in front of the guests.

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) Nicky confronts Catt; Gigi makes quite the impression at a media event; the relationship between Ace and Ana develops.

Premiere

Triviaverse (Netflix) This new interactive show allows you to play trivia with friends or strangers.

Special

Neal Brennan: Blocks (Netflix) Comic Neal Brennan explores complicated relationships in life and the things that make him feel strange in this special.

Movie

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO at 9) This documentary follows the life and career of baseball legend Willie Mays, one of the first Black superstars in America, who helped erode racial barriers and move baseball in a more progressive direction.

Finales

Beyond Oak Island (History at 9) Matty heads to North Carolina to help a father and son excavate an old mining dredge that is thought to contain riches connected to the gold rush.

Man v. Food (Cooking at 9) Casey visits the spooky Massachusetts town of Salem for delicious pizza, historical candy and a seafood extravaganza.

Late Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Maher, George Conway, Breland.

