What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Crown’ returns to Netflix

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) The staff must improvise when they run out of scrubs; Archer's son faces danger; Marcel and Charles assist a transplant patient who is experiencing psychosis.

DC's Stargirl (CW at 8) The team regroups after a confrontation; Mike and Jakeem make a terrifying discovery that forces Pat and Sylvester to go on high alert.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Jen confronts Angie at choir auditions; Lisa recommits to her faith; Whitney and Heather take stock of their friendship.

American Horror Story: NYC (FX at 10) Patrick’s search ends; the group shifts its focus.

Premieres

Pawn Stars Do America (History at 8) The Pawn stars crew are hitting the road to explore America in search of rare finds while connecting with fans.

Secret Restoration (History at 10:03) In an old tool factory in New England, restorers and craftsmen repair treasured possessions for unsuspecting recipients.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham (Disney Plus) David Beckham returns to the soccer pitches of East London, where he played as a child, to mentor a young team struggling to survive in the league.

Specials

The 56th Annual CMA Awards (ABC at 8) Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the annual ceremony honoring country artists, with performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and the Zac Brown Band.

Miniseries

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix) This exploration of soccer’s world governing body FIFA reveals its shocking history and what it means to host a World Cup.

Returning

Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Season 12.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO at 10) Season 2.

The Crown (Netflix) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mark Leibovich.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Octavia Spencer, Matthias Schweighöfer, Kurt Braunohler.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Rose McIver.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Momoa, Luke Grimes, Lainey Wilson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Florence Pugh, Steve Kornacki, Benny Greb.

