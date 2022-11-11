What to watch on Friday: ‘The English’ premieres on Prime Video

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) George believes he can fix Mayan’s anxiety with a Lopez security system built with items from the dollar store. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Bravo at 8) Blue Stone Manor is overflowing with talk of the previous night; Dorinda reminisces with the ladies at dinner, opening old wounds.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1997, Dwayne makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a risk with his character; in 2033, President Taft asks for Dwayne’s help during a crisis.

Dateline (NBC at 9) After pharmacist Ken Juedes is found slain in his farmhouse, investigators start on a 15-year hunt for his killer.

Premieres

Mammals (Prime Video) This dark comedy follows Jamie, played by James Corden, a renowned chef whose life falls apart after he discovers a shocking secret about his pregnant wife and hunts for answers with his brother-in-law.

The English (Prime Video) Set in the landscape of the wild west, a woman, played by Emily Blunt, seeks revenge on the man she views as responsible for her son’s death.

Movies

In Merry Measure (Hallmark at 8) A pop star heads home to spend Christmas with her family but finds herself coaching the high school choir with a past foe.

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Netflix) This true-crime documentary tells the story of the “Good Nurse” subject Charles Cullen, an ICU nurse who was killing patients and almost got away with it.

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix) Film critic Elvis Mitchell reviews the style and power of African American films released in the 1970s.

Returning

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) Season 2.

Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sylvester Stallone, Linda Cardellini, Louis Tomlinson.

