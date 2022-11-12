What to watch this weekend: ‘Yellowstone’ returns for season five

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premiere Renovation Face-Off (HGTV at 9) Home-improvement show hosts work with their teams to compete against fellow hosts in competitions judged by their peers. Special Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y’all thinking it. (HBO at 10) Comic Lil Rel Howery laments on fame, fatherhood and therapy at the Chicago Theater.

Movies

Reindeer Games Homecoming (Lifetime at 8) Things heat up between a biology teacher and her high school crush as they compete in a holiday fundraising tradition.

The Royal Nanny (Hallmark at 8) An M15 agent spends the Christmas season working undercover as a nanny to protect the royal family and attempting to resist the charms of Prince Colin.

Sunday

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza’s investigation leads her to a famous mystery writer when a killer copies scenes from his books; the Duke deals with problems at work.

Advertisement

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall works with Carter Griffin to make sure that a smuggler being detained by the CIA is transferred to a secure debriefing site; Dante grapples with the possibility of his father being released from prison.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer and Lisa go on a road trip after Homer is crowned Duffman’s girl-dad hero.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Gene spends all his money at the virtual reality arcade that opens up next door; Louise and Tina attempt to build a menu tower taller than ever before.

Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) Complicated feelings arise when Mark, Naomi and Ellie throw Isaiah a birthday party; Claire furthers her research and her bond with Matthew.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) The team is called to help after Rear Adm. Ted Gordon is abducted; Kensi struggles to be the fun parent while Deeks apartment hunts with his mom.

Premiere

Tulsa King (Paramount Plus) After being released from prison and exiled by his boss, New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, sets up shop in Tulsa and begins to build a crew.

Special

The Dog Games: World Pup 2022 (Discovery Plus) Five amateur dog coaches and their pups compete in categories to win a cash prize for the animal charity of their choice.

Returning

Yellowstone (Multiple networks at 8) Season 5.

GiftOutline Gift Article