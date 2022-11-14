What to watch on Monday: ‘Stutz’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Antiques Roadshow (PBS; check local listings) A second-edition "Pride and Prejudice," 1939-1940 baseball signatures and book, and a Jehan Georges Vibert oil painting are appraised.

All American (CW at 8) Olivia gets Billy to help find the missing piece to her article. JJ gets Spencer and Jordan to join a speed-dating event, and Coop audits a law class.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 8) The crew wearily welcomes its final charter, and Dave is challenged while trying to accommodate a guest’s specific food request.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 heads to a renaissance faire. A boss is poisoned, and May deals with a disturbed young man. Uncle Buck babysits Jee-Yun, and Maddie and Chimney start house-hunting.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After Bob mortgages the house to pay for a new factory space, Abishola reaches out to Gloria and Kemi. Kemi fears that the spark between her and Chukwuemeka is gone.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates the secretary of the Navy after her husband claims she tried to murder him.

The Vow (HBO at 9) A witness for the prosecution gives testimony about Keith Raniere’s grooming and coercive abuse.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:02) JD takes in Fiona and the kids, and Garrett changes strategies while trying to stop Kamdar.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) The team members try to find the missing mother of a young boy, but they discover they aren’t the only ones looking for her.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell disagree about a patient’s surgery during a heat wave. After the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman must come up with a quick solution.

Movies

Stutz (Netflix) Psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his life experiences and his unique, visual model of therapy through candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Bruce Springsteen, Chloë Grace Moretz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Obama, Stromae.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Hemsworth, Meghann Fahy, Maneskin.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Emily Blunt, Jonathan Majors, Murray Bartlett.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chelsea Handler, Martin McDonagh, Arjuna Contreras.

