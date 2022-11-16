What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Wonder’ premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead and Marcel organize a trans-organ exchange; Asher and Cuevas work with a survivor of sexual violence; Choi and Archer discover a patient who could expose a fraudulent doctor; Grant and Maggie reminisce. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Conners (ABC at 8) Jackie grapples with her mother’s illness; Darlene struggles to find work.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Geoff and Erica fret over the new baby; a Goldberg relative makes everyone suspicious with their impromptu visit.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine insists her second-grader’s join the eighth-grade science class with their egg drop activity; Barbara is shocked by the fashion choices made by one of her student’s parents.

American Horror Story: NYC (FX at 10) Two friends are invited to look back on their lives as vitality expires.

Premieres

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (Disney Plus) “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth explores different ways to prolong and better the human experience by taking on intense physical challenges.

Advertisement

Mind Your Manners (Netflix) Sara Jane Ho, an international etiquette teacher, helps people find their best selves through good manners.

Miniseries

The Santa Clauses (Disney Plus) As Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) nears his 65th birthday he realizes he can’t be Santa forever and set out to find a suitable replacement.

Movies

Master of Light (HBO at 8:30) A painter whose past 10 years have been spent in federal prison returns home to paint his family members.

In Her Hands (Netflix) This political documentary gives an unflinching view of how Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor fights for education as Western forces withdraw.

The Wonder (Netflix) An English nightingale nurse, Florence Pugh, is called to the Irish midlands to conduct a 15-day examination of an 11-year-old girl who claims to have not eaten for four months and is surviving on “manna from heaven.”

Returning

Murder in the Heartland (ID at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jonathan Majors.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kumail Nanjiani, Pink.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Beth Orton.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Leguizamo, Zoe Kazan, Paolo Nutini, Arjuna Contreras.

GiftOutline Gift Article