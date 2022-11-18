What to watch on Friday: ‘Disenchanted’ airs on Disney Plus

(All times Eastern.)
Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1985, Ata finds herself with rivals at Lia’s wrestling promotion; Rocky’s news shocks the family; Dewey gets a job so he can game; in 2033, Dwayne debates a crucial diplomatic mission.
Fire Country (CBS at 9) Bode and Jake must put aside their difference to rescue a fallen hiker; Sharon breaks upsetting news to Bode.
Next at the Kennedy Center (PBS at 9) A celebration of the influences of Joni Mitchell with performances by Vince Mendoza, the National Symphony Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón and Aoife O’Donovan.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Jamie disagree over a gang shooting; a lawyer in Erin and Anthony’s office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew; Frank frets after not being invited to speak at a policing forum.
Movies
Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark at 8) Shelby, a rocket engineer on the verge of quitting her job, must deal with her daughter who has become convinced that her grumpy boss is a Christmas prince from a story.
Disappearance in Yellowstone (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman must beat the odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she meets a dark fate.
Disenchanted (Disney Plus) Years after their happily ever after, Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to a new community and throw Andalasia and the real world off kilter; starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams.
Spirited (Apple TV Plus) This musical version of the Charles Dickens classic story stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.
The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video) In this wedding comedy, two American siblings visit their estranged, half sister in the English countryside for her wedding and bring the secrets from the past that the family would like to forget.
Returning
The Last Cowboy (CMTV at 10) Season 3.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix) Season 54.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan, Wizkid.