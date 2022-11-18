What to watch on Friday: ‘Disenchanted’ airs on Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Mayan lies about being able to speak Spanish to be seen as a real Lopez to George; Rosie attempts to teach Spanish to an unwilling Chance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Hondo and the squad race to save an abducted cop who was on the edge of shutting down a major drug operation; Luca worries about the sudden changes in Hicks.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In 1985, Ata finds herself with rivals at Lia’s wrestling promotion; Rocky’s news shocks the family; Dewey gets a job so he can game; in 2033, Dwayne debates a crucial diplomatic mission.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Bode and Jake must put aside their difference to rescue a fallen hiker; Sharon breaks upsetting news to Bode.

Next at the Kennedy Center (PBS at 9) A celebration of the influences of Joni Mitchell with performances by Vince Mendoza, the National Symphony Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón and Aoife O’Donovan.

Advertisement

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Jamie disagree over a gang shooting; a lawyer in Erin and Anthony’s office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew; Frank frets after not being invited to speak at a policing forum.

Movies

Inventing the Christmas Prince (Hallmark at 8) Shelby, a rocket engineer on the verge of quitting her job, must deal with her daughter who has become convinced that her grumpy boss is a Christmas prince from a story.

Disappearance in Yellowstone (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A woman must beat the odds to escape from the police and track down her daughter before she meets a dark fate.

Disenchanted (Disney Plus) Years after their happily ever after, Giselle, Robert and Morgan move to a new community and throw Andalasia and the real world off kilter; starring Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph and Amy Adams.

Advertisement

Spirited (Apple TV Plus) This musical version of the Charles Dickens classic story stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Prime Video) In this wedding comedy, two American siblings visit their estranged, half sister in the English countryside for her wedding and bring the secrets from the past that the family would like to forget.

Returning

The Last Cowboy (CMTV at 10) Season 3.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix) Season 54.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan, Wizkid.

GiftOutline Gift Article