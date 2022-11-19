What to watch this weekend: ‘The Walking Dead’ concludes on AMC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Premiere Life in Color With David Attenborough (BBC America at 8) Sir David Attenborough utilizes technology to explore the way color is vital to animal interactions. Special 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO at 8) The performer inductees are Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon; the award for musical excellence will be given to Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

Sunday

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer has his daddy issues return in full force after Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend’s young son; Lisa and Bart throw an epic slumber party.

Yellowstone (Paramount and CMTV at 8) Beth journeys to wrap up unfinished business in Salt Lake City; a trap is set for Jamie; Kayce finalizes a decision for his family.

Advertisement

The Equalizer (CBS at 8:30) The death of a teenage girl from pills laced with fentanyl seemingly causes a vigilante to go on a murder spree with McCall as a suspect.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) The Belchers enjoy their Thanksgiving morning with a trip to the miniature golf course.

Spector (Showtime at 9) Phil Spector returns to relevancy, which leads to a deadly encounter with the struggling Lana Clarkson; Spector is later put on trial for murder.

Let the Right One In (Showtime at 10) The vampire origin story of Eleanor is revealed.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10:30) A Marine gets sick after being hit by a genetic weapon during a training mission; Deeks struggles with his work-life balance.

Special

2022 American Music Awards (ABC at 8) The annual ceremony honoring popular musical acts takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Finales

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece (PBS at 8) Eliza and the Duke struggle with their relationship as P.I. Nash is shot just as Eliza agrees to partner with him.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The heroes assembles for the last time in the series finale; Judith is rushed to the hospital by Daryl and Carol; Rosita, Eugene and Gabriel look for Coco; Maggie and Negan rise up against Pamela.

Returning

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 8) Season 3.

GiftOutline Gift Article