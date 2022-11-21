What to watch on Monday: ‘The Vow’ finale airs on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer and Jordan try to help their team by getting commitments before the end of National Signing Day; Asher attempts to capitalize on an unfortunate situation by swaying some recruits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob asks for Tunde’s help to renovate the factory; Abishola attempts to cheer up Ebunoluwa when she gets bad news from Nigeria.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone runs into roadblocks as she tries to join a sorority; tensions rise between Damon and JR as they are tasked with hosting a potential top baseball recruit.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team must search for a shooter that caused chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K; Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) The NCIS team is joined by a familiar face to help solve the killing of a naval officer who was moonlighting in community theater; Kai asks Whistler to open an investigation into a friend who became a criminal.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell find themselves disagreeing about a patient’s surgery during a heat wave; Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman must problem-solve after the hospital loses power.

Avenue 5 (HBO at 10:31) Ryan turns to an AI ranking system to determine the fate of the passengers when a TOTOPOTUS barrels toward the ship.

Miniseries

Death in the Dorms (Hulu) This procedural series examines the tragic killings of college students, exploring how the cases are handled and highlighting the stories of the victims’ family members and friends.

Finales

The Vow (HBO at 9) Keith Raniere is found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 120 years as his supporters work to free him; Nancy Salzman is sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

The Surreal Life (VH1 at 10) As the adventure comes to an end, the cast is gifted an amusement park and looks back at their wild experience.

Returning

Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Season 10.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert, Brent Faiyaz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Carey Mulligan, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, Angela Alvarez.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Parsons, Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar, Bryan Carter.

