What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ premieres on Hulu

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) After a deadly truck heist arms the culprits with enough materials to construct a massive bomb, the team finds a link to the terrorist group Maggie is working to infiltrate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Winchesters (CW at 8) Mary is called upon by an old family friend in need of help, but after the team arrives they realize they weren’t told the whole story; Latika grapples with being a hunter; John gets a little too eager about the hunt.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Captain Kerry lets the crew know he asked Kyle to resign; the interior and exterior teams find themselves drowning in extra duties.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 9) Reynolds must get creative to help a prospective mother in need; Max learns a hard truth after taking a chance on Wilder; Bloom treats two young siblings; Iggy makes a decision about Martin.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter and Vincent discover that militants captured Grace.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team puts a pause on their Thanksgiving plans to investigate a shooting at a Buddhist temple; Remy and April make a difficult choice.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) The team discovers a hostage situation that involves police deputies after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving; Laura and Brendon hunt down a nanny who could reveal the identity of the kidnapper.

Premieres

Our Universe (Netflix) Morgan Freeman narrates the remarkable story of our universe over billions of years and how it connects to life on earth.

Specials

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix) Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” jokes about learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging the doomed in horror movies and the experience of ordering Indian food in Scotland.

Miniseries

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. (Peacock) After gathering years of footage of controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart, a Canadian filmmaker investigates accusations of sexual misconduct against the wrester and the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend.

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu) Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant, who becomes the unlikely founder of a risque male dance show that becomes a cultural phenomenon.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, F. Murray Abraham, Cole Swindell.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Paul Dano, Holly Humberstone.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Bell, David Shrigley, Noah Kahan.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Thomas Lennon, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Bazzi.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Rogers, a performance by the cast of “Titanique,” Bryan Carter.

