What to watch Thursday: ‘Criminal Minds’ reboot airs on Paramount Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) In the semifinals, three remaining singers participate in a battle where one contestant will be eliminated. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LEGO Masters (Fox at 9:02) The five remaining teams in the competition create iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Premieres Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount Plus) The elite FBI team of profilers returns to hunt down a suspect who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers.

Special

Her Presents: David & Tamela Mann’s Holiday Music Celebration (BET 8) The Manns celebrate the holidays by eating signature dishes and signing Christmas tunes.

Movies

Baking All the Way (Lifetime at 8) A pastry chef finds herself bickering with the owner of a bakery while she tries to finish her Christmas cookbook.

My Southern Family Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Campbell uses her profession as a journalist to get to know her biological father without him learning her identity.

Advertisement

A Wesley Christmas (BET at 9) Adult siblings pack their bags and baggage to return to their childhood home and celebrate Christmas with their family.

A Christmas Mystery (HBO Max) After the father of her best friend is falsely accused of stealing the jingle bells in town, an amateur detective and her friends work to find the real thief before Christmas.

Love, Lizzo (HBO Max) This intimate documentary, filmed over three years, allows Lizzo to open up about body positivity and the importance of recognizing Black women for their contributions.

The Noel Diary (Netflix) While cleaning out his childhood home during the holidays, a novelist meets a woman who is searching for her birth mother.

Finale

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 10) The crew heads to the California city of Oxnard to help a couple being haunted by unseen tormentors.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 12:05) Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Devine, Bruce Springsteen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 1:08) The Meyers family, Bryan Carter.

GiftOutline Gift Article