What to watch on Friday: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ special airs on Disney Plus

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Bravo at 8) On the final full day of the trip, Jill takes the group canoeing; Phaedra announces a surprise at the final dinner.

Homicide for the Holidays (Oxygen at 9) When a young man and woman are found slain in a mall parking lot of Christmas Eve, investigators believe a love triangle may have led to their deaths.

Specials

Jeff Dunham: Me The People (Comedy Central at 8) The ventriloquist and comedian takes on the state of the nation with his cast of puppets in his 11th standup special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney Plus) Directed by James Gunn, the gang (Star Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Groot) gets up to some holiday shenanigans.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Disney Plus) A woman works to bring her parents back to together with the help of a magical toymaker and the nutcracker she brings to life.

Movies

A Royal Corgi Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Romance blossoms between a prince and a canine behavior expert as they work to train a spirited dog before the annual holiday ball.

Fatal Family Reunion (Lifetime at 8) After the death of her stepmother, a young woman uncovers a haunting secret about her family as more mysterious deaths begin to occur.

Steppin’ Into the Holiday (Lifetime at 8) Things heat up between a former Broadway star and the owner of a dance studio as they pair up to revive a traditional Christmas Eve show.

The Christmas Clapback (BET at 9) Three sisters have a tradition of battling over the chance to win the Christmas cooking competition, but when a social media influencer enters the game the sisters must choose whether to work together or fail individually.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Netflix) This documentary shares stories from sex-trafficking survivors who testified in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite and accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.

Returning

Destination Fear (Travel at 9) Season 4.

We’re Here (HBO at 10) Season 3.

Blood & Water (Netflix) Season 3.

The Croods: Family Tree (Peacock and Hulu) Season 5.

