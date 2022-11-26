What to watch this Weekend: Bruce Springsteen interview airs on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Life in Color With David Attenborough (BBC America at 8) David Attenborough travels from the ocean to the rainforest and beyond to see some of the surprising ways that animals use color. Specials Byron Allen Presents The Grio Awards (CBS at 8) This event celebrates Black excellence by recognizing those amplifying the culture in their work and everyday lives.

2022 Soul Train Awards (Multiple networks at 8) The annual ceremony highlights the best in R&B, soul and hip-hop.

Movies

Haul Out the Holly (Hallmark at 8) When Emily returns home for the holidays she finds out her family is leaving for a trip; when she stays at the house alone she meets a member of the community who wants her to participate in the local Christmas festivities.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (Lifetime at 8) Santa grants a successful businessman 12 chances to relive the same day in hopes he will be able to repair the relationships with his loved ones.

Sunday

Yellowstone (CMTV and Paramount at 8) John makes big changes at the Capitol and receives some advice from a senator; tensions between Jamie and Beth erupt.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8:31) The tale of Springfield’s most unlikely couple of the future.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob has the family visit his mother’s grave but has a hard time finding it; Teddy makes an egregious error while doing repairs in the Belcher’s house.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 10) After an arson attack at a naval defense contractor, the team is called in to investigate; Rountree reconnects with an ex.

Specials

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC at 8) Derek Hough and Julianne Hough host this holiday celebration, performers include Becky G, Chloe Flower, Black Eyed Peas, Katharine McPhee, Il Volo, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Run-DMC.

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO at 10) Musical legend Bruce Springsteen sits down with Howard Stern to chat about his professional and personal journeys.

Returning

This Is Life With Lisa Ling (CNN at 10) Season 9.

