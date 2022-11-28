What to watch on Monday: ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ returns to ABC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) All American (CW at 8) Spencer asks Bill for help. Olivia tries to balance work and family, and Layla helps Patience with a crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Conflict continues between Alissa and Camille as Camille’s romance with Ben heats up. Rachel must come up with a quick solution when her dinner entree is inedible.

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) The bakers must turn steakhouse desserts into holiday treats, then transform a classic steakhouse icon into an edible Christmas tree.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A family dog retrieves a severed hand, a woman drives in her sleep to the station, and Denny searches for answers about his biological parents.

The Culpo Sisters (TLC at 9) The rivalry between Olivia and Sophia reaches new heights. The family supports Aurora during her first birthday since becoming single, and Sophia’s boyfriend pressures her to tell Olivia that she’s moving out.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9:02) Thony becomes desperate to get Luca new medication as he grows sicker, and Arman confronts Nadia about a secret.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A woman pregnant with sextuplets forces all hands on deck to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Shaun and Lea discuss starting a family.

Premieres

Southern Hospitality (Bravo at 9) The series follows the lives of a dynamic social group of friends in Charleston, S.C. Restaurateur Leva Bonaparte celebrates her birthday at her club, but staff fighting could ruin the party. Grace Lilly feels betrayed by her former friend Maddi for mentioning her failures at work.

Finale

Million Dollar Wheels (TNT at 10) RD plans his next move, and Melissa lands a major client.

Returning

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC at 8) Season 10.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (VH1 at 8) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Zoe Saldaña, James Austin Johnson, a performance by the Broadway cast of “& Juliet.”

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Don Lemon, Gabrielle Union.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kathryn Hahn, Dominic West, Beach Weather.

