What to watch on Tuesday: ‘My So-Called High School Rank’ airs on HBO

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Captain Kerry helps prepare a picnic for the guests when Jess burns herself; Nathan takes the guests on a biking adventure; Lewis deals with being a man down for another charter.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Devon prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country and is approached by a documentary producer; Conrad assists a patient who says they were mauled by a larger cat; Dr. Bell gets some bad press.

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) A media mogul arrives with a proposal for Luke and the future of Monarch; Albie is given an ultimatum; Wade returns to town; Gigi becomes suspicious of Kayla and Luke.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone and the team work to support Garza after his character is questioned.

Specials

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later — A Diane Sawyer Special (ABC at 8) The holiday classic “Love Actually” celebrates its 20th anniversary with interviews with the film’s stars as well as the writer and director.

Reindeer in Here (CBS at 9:01) A young reindeer in the North Pole and his friends work together to save Christmas and create a magical holiday tradition in the process.

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Netflix) Compiled from the final three performances of his The Cynic’s Mixtape tour, comic Romesh Ranganathan returns to his hometown and performs at the Hawth Theatre in Crawley, England.

Miniseries

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (Peacock) Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her daughter a decade ago, tells her story in her own words.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Netflix) Grieving families search for answers concerning the murders of the loved ones who were found on a stretch of land in League City, Tex.

Movies

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO at 9) The documentary chronicles the creation of a musical theater production at a high school in Sacramento that was inspired by the students’ stories of pressure to be the best in every part of their lives to get into the college of their dreams.

Returning

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Worthington, Gabe LaBelle, Manuel Turizo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sally Field, Maria Ressa.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Kate Berlant, Camilo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Chloë Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Reneé Rapp.

