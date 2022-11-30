What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Willow’ premieres on Disney Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene, Ben, Becky and Beverly Rose move into their new house, with a new set of rules from Darlene.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Adam skips his weekly dinner date to hang out with his new colleagues, which worries Beverly; Barry gets a rude awakening about medical school.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Ava must step in for Janine when she is out sick; Barbara and Melissa enjoy the quieter teacher’s lounge.

Shaq (HBO at 9) Shaq reaches the height of his career as a new dynasty is formed in Los Angeles.

Premieres

Love Without Borders (Bravo at 9) Six single Americans head to foreign lands to be paired with their supposedly perfect life partner in this social experiment.

Irreverent (Peacock) After a failed heist, a criminal flees Chicago and takes on the role of a church reverend in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland.

Snack vs. Chef (Netflix) A dozen chefs compete in the ultimate snacking competition in which they must re-create iconic snacks and invent new ones to win the $50,000 prize.

Willow (Disney Plus) In this Lucasfilm creation, an unlikely group of heroes ventures into dangerous lands to face their inner demons and save the world.

Specials

90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8) The holiday season in New York is celebrated with the 90th annual tree-lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center.

Movies

Take Your Pills: Xanax (Netflix) In this documentary, the widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication Xanax is reviewed by patients and experts.

Returning

Money Court (CNBC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ondi Timoner, Gabrielle Union.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dolly Parton, Claire Foy, Domi and JD Beck, Mac DeMarco.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Janet L. Yellen, Rob Delaney.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) David Harbour, Lisa Ann Walter, Thee Sacred Souls.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Beth Behrs, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud.

