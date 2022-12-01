What to watch on Thursday: ‘Sort Of’ returns to HBO Max

(All times Eastern.)
Call Me Kat (Fox at 9:30) Kat’s murder-mystery Friendsgiving dinner isn’t very popular; Phil has romantic problems; Kat encourages Max’s career ambitions.
Premieres
Luxe for Less (HGTV at 9:01) Designer Michel Smith Boyd helps homeowners create their dream homes on a budget.
Specials
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC at 8) Dolly Parton returns to Dollywood, inspired by the spirit of the Great Smoky Mountains, to star in a new holiday musical with Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker (HBO Max) The classic story of “The Nutcracker” is told through animation that features Elmo and his puppy, Tango, on a musical-filled adventure.
Miniseries
Branson (HBO at 10) Billionaire Richard Branson sits down for a conversation before his scheduled flight to become the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021.
Movies
Ice Road Killer (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) No good deed goes unpunished for a mother and teenage daughter who pick up a young hitchhiker during a road trip to a remote cabin, only to discover he is a thief fleeing a killer.
The Masked Scammer (Netflix) Through interviews with his accomplices and victims, this documentary explores how a con man scammed French elites out of millions.
Returning
Sort Of (HBO Max) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Hasan Minhaj.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Dane Cook, Babyface Ray, Keke Palmer.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Krasinski, Sarah Polley.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Zoey Deutch, Chris Isaak.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Harbour, Sarah Hyland, Dan Black.