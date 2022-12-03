What to watch this weekend: ‘George & Tammy’ premieres

(All times Eastern.)
A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime at 8) An architect and her handsome counterpart spend Christmas with his family in New Orleans and find romance in the Christmas spirit.
Sunday
Family Law (CW at 8) Abigail and Daniel help two sisters being sued by their mother for parental support; Daniel considers leaving Svensson; Lucy grieves as her deceased mother’s birthday approaches.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen and Mia try to make amends after a blowout; Candiace gets caught trash-talking and is confronted by Robyn; Ashley makes a rumor about Karen public.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Bart becomes the head of a criminal enterprise after discovering a glitch in an online game; Marge and Maggie find paradise.
The Rookie (ABC at 9) John Nolan and Celina Juarez must race against the clock to stop an explosive rampage.
Miniseries
George & Tammy (Multiple networks at 9) Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, this miniseries chronicles the power couple of country music — Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose tumultuous but long-lasting relationship left its mark on music.
Movies
Merry Textmas (Lifetime at 8) Romance blossoms between an app developer and a hunky graphic designer when he spends the holiday season with her family in Mexico.
Undercover Holiday (Hallmark at 8) In this fake-dating holiday flick, a pop star goes home for the holidays and tells her protective family that her security guard is her boyfriend.
Fit for Christmas (CBS at 8:30) A very merry fitness instructor begins a holiday romance with a businessman who plans to turn a struggling community center into a for-profit resort.