What to watch this weekend: ‘George & Tammy’ premieres

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Life in Color With David Attenborough (BBC America at 8) David Attenborough reveals some of the ways animals use color to hide or deceive. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Actress Keke Palmer hosts and SZA performs. Movies A Fabled Holiday (Hallmark at 8) A woman and her childhood best friend reunite in a town that feels familiar and is overflowing with Christmas spirit.

A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime at 8) An architect and her handsome counterpart spend Christmas with his family in New Orleans and find romance in the Christmas spirit.

Sunday

Family Law (CW at 8) Abigail and Daniel help two sisters being sued by their mother for parental support; Daniel considers leaving Svensson; Lucy grieves as her deceased mother’s birthday approaches.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen and Mia try to make amends after a blowout; Candiace gets caught trash-talking and is confronted by Robyn; Ashley makes a rumor about Karen public.

Advertisement

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Bart becomes the head of a criminal enterprise after discovering a glitch in an online game; Marge and Maggie find paradise.

The Rookie (ABC at 9) John Nolan and Celina Juarez must race against the clock to stop an explosive rampage.

Miniseries

George & Tammy (Multiple networks at 9) Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, this miniseries chronicles the power couple of country music — Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose tumultuous but long-lasting relationship left its mark on music.

Movies

Merry Textmas (Lifetime at 8) Romance blossoms between an app developer and a hunky graphic designer when he spends the holiday season with her family in Mexico.

Undercover Holiday (Hallmark at 8) In this fake-dating holiday flick, a pop star goes home for the holidays and tells her protective family that her security guard is her boyfriend.

Fit for Christmas (CBS at 8:30) A very merry fitness instructor begins a holiday romance with a businessman who plans to turn a struggling community center into a for-profit resort.

GiftOutline Gift Article