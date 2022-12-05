What to watch on Monday: ‘His Dark Materials’ returns to HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Below Deck (Bravo at 8) Rachel’s multicourse dinner is set up for disaster when an essential ingredient is missing; Fraser sees an embarrassing confrontation with his interior team and realizes he needs a different management style. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) The bakers are challenged to create a holiday high tea and a dessert inspired by a holiday movie trope.

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates the death of a college student with a connection to McGee’s wife who was killed while running across the street.

Southern Hospitality (Bravo at 9) Mikel comes back to Republic; Grace Lily responds to TJ’s attacks on her work ethic; Maddie brings her ex to a work event; Mikel risks his most important friendship.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Arman and Nadia plan a dangerous scheme; Thony questions her alliances; Garrett searches for the person responsible for Maya’s death.

Advertisement

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown (Food at 10) The teams are tasked to capture “The Nutcracker” ballet in gingerbread with a stage and a baked item with nuts.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) The team must work quickly when Chase is abducted from her home by an Army ranger accused of murder.

That’s My Jam (NBC at 10) “Saturday Night Live” alums Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions for charity.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Drs. Murphy, Wolke and Glassman help a patient who has an infected surgical sponge in their abdomen; Dr. Park must face her own trauma while treating a victim of sexual assault.

Premieres

Back in the Groove (Hulu) Three single ladies in their 40s check into The Groove Hotel to get their grooves back and find love, hosted by Taye Diggs of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Returning

His Dark Materials (HBO at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Selena Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco, Beabadoobee.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John David Washington, Naomi Osaka, Spoon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brendan Fraser, Haley Lu Richardson, Madi Diaz.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Annaleigh Ashford, Bazzi.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lea Michele, Janelle James.

GiftOutline Gift Article