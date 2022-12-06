What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Boss Baby’ special airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad faces Nic’s dad when he comes in for an extremely low heart rate; Billie recommends that her patient not go through surgery, but the patient’s family disregards her advice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Winchesters (CW at 8) Mary and John discover trails that lead back to their fathers; Carlos helps Mary investigate the more dangerous than anticipated Akrida; Millie attempts to decipher notes left behind.

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo at 9) Nathan goes to bed before handing over anchor watch, leaving the boat unattended; Oriana has difficulties keeping up with the speed of breakfast; the exterior may lose another deckhand.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter and Vincent fight to survive; Grace gets sick; Zora attempts a hostile takeover.

Premieres

The Checkup With Dr. David Agus (Paramount Plus) World-renowned medical authority Dr. David Agus has intimate conversations with celebrities about their personal health issues.

Specials

People’s Choice Awards (NBC at E! at 9) “Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson hosts the annual ceremony that celebrates all forms of entertainment and allows the public to vote for the winners.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Netflix) The Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and finds himself trapped at the North Pole.

Miniseries

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO at 9) This miniseries chronicles the Mexican Christian megachurch La Luz del Mundo and the widespread accusations of sexual abuse made by members against the successive leaders known as the “Apostles.”

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? (Peacock) An ode to the life and investigation into the mysterious death of Latin superstar Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash outside of Monterrey, Mexico.

Finale

Monarch (Fox at 9:02) An arrest is made; Albie wants the family to come together; Jamie reveals his past to Nicky; Kayla goes into labor; the Romans’ secrets are revealed; Catt struggles against Ace and Ana’s friendship.

Returning

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 8) Season 15.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) “The Late Show Presents: Red, White, & Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Janelle Monáe, Sadie Sink, Rita Wilson, Smokey Robinson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Noah Centineo, Max Thieriot, Syncopated Ladies.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes, Charlotte Nicdao.

