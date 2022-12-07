What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ returns to Netflix

(All times Eastern.)
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8:30) Erica buys a festive baby toy, causing Beverly to attempt to steal Christmas; Adam learns something new about Brea; the JTP hosts a holiday party.
Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine runs into a colleague at a hookah club after being dragged there by a friend; Jacob butts in on Barbara and Melissa’s holiday dinner and learns the true meaning of Christmas.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team starts closing in on Sean O’Neal with all the evidence they can find; Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer with the hopes of keeping his son out of prison.
Specials
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 (CW at 9) This special counts down the 12 world’s best holiday commercials and shows other great commercials that capture the best feelings of the holiday season.
Miniseries
Shaq (HBO at 9) Shaq and the Lakers’ dominance leads to a “three-peat,” but their success can’t last forever.
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO at 10) In 2019, La Luz del Mundo incumbent “Apostle” Naasón Joaquín Garcia is apprehended and charged with crimes relating to five women; the victims are distraught when they learn he is offered a plea deal.
Movies
All I Didn’t Want for Christmas (VH1 at 10) Emily Harris’ drunken wishes to Santa begin to come true, unfortunately, she doesn’t remember most of what she wished for.
Returning
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix) Season 4.
Finale
DC’s Stargirl (CW at 8) Courtney and the JSA begin the fight of their lives.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Roger Federer.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Pfeiffer, Lil Rel Howery, Clive Davis.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Ferrell, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, the Linda Lindas.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jesse Eisenberg, Meghann Fahy.