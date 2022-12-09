What to watch on Friday: ‘Emancipation’ airs on Apple TV Plus

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Lopez vs Lopez (NBC at 8) Mayan finds out Rosie spent her childhood blaming George for mistakes she made, and George coaches Chance’s T-ball team. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Violence occurs at a food truck festival, and the team must fight with a deadly cartel that is determined to recover a lost drug shipment.

Young Rock (NBC at 8:30) In Miami in 1997, Dwayne waits to see if his surprise heel turn will resonate with audiences and struggles with the public attention he garnishes after showing off his personality.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Vince is flooded with memories of the night his daughter died in a car accident while rescuing two siblings.

Movies

The Most Colorful Time of the Year (Hallmark at 8) A colorblind elementary school teacher finds color and love with an optometrist.

Emancipation (Apple TV Plus) Will Smith stars as Peter, a slave fleeing a plantation in Louisiana, who must outwit hunters and the dangers hidden within the Louisana swamps to find salvation up north.

It’s A Wonderful Binge (Hulu) The sequel to “The Binge” follows the same outrageous concept that all illicit substances are banned except for one day, but this year that day lands on Christmas.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (Disney Plus) In this animated continuation of the “Night at the Museum” franchise, Nick Dale follows in his father’s footsteps as nightwatchman and must save the American Museum of Natural History when Kahmunrah breaks free.

Pinocchio (Netflix) Guillermo del Toro directs this animated remake of “Pinocchio”, the tale of the wooden boy who comes to live after his father makes a wish.

Something from Tiffany’s (Prime Video) A woman finds the person she’s meant to be with after she accidentally gets an engagement ring that was meant for someone else.

Returning

How to Ruin Christmas (Netflix) Season 3.

Little America (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams, Mary Mack

