What to watch this weekend: ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 concludes on HBO

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

(All times Eastern.) Saturday Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Steve Martin and Martin Short host, and Brandi Carlile performs. Movies Christmas Class Reunion (Hallmark at 8) After returning for their 15-year high school reunion, two former classmates participate in a challenge to remember who they were, who they are and who they would like to become.

Sunday

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Gizelle and Robyn get ready for their “Reasonably Shady” live show; Karen preps for a live experience of her own; Ashley gets upset about her separation from Michael.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Coach Moe recruits the best brawlers to teach Nelson hockey goonery.

Yellowstone (CMTV and Paramount at 8) The Duttons and Yellowstone delight in an almost perfect day of branding cattle; Montana gets a surprise visitor; Sarah gets closer to Jamie; Rainwater battles a challenger from within.

Advertisement

The Great North (Fox at 8:31) Beef is not pleased by the arrival of a long-lost family friend at the Lone Moose white-elephant gift exchange; Moon rescues a reindeer.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and Linda try to attend all of their kids’ holiday performances at the same time.

Specials

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years (CBS at 8) LL Cool J hosts the annual tree lighting in President’s Park in Washington, with performers including Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone and Shania Twain.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty (Fox News at 10) Kevin Costner, star of Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” explores Yellowstone National Park on the 150th anniversary of its founding to discover its beauty and reflect on the events that led to the park’s preservation.

Miniseries

George & Tammy (Showtime at 9) Tammy’s past threatens to derail the pair’s hopes for marriage; George’s past stands in the way of their musical future.

Movies

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark at 8) A workaholic bachelor babysitting his niece and nephew during the holidays enlists the help of a handsome neighbor to keep the peace.

Finales

Holiday Wars (Food at 9) The final two teams show off their talents, and Jeff Mauro, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira crown the champion.

The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Mysteries and deaths are revealed in the second-season finale of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series, focused on the White Lotus’s Sicily location.

Returning

Dirty Jobs (Discovery at 8) Season 10.

GiftOutline Gift Article